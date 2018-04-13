Princess Diana’s flak jacket from Halo Trust recently made headlines.

Just months before her death, the Princess of Wales wore a simple shirt, jacket, chino pants, and loafers to the land minefields of Angola. She was photographed walking across an active minefield wearing the ensemble.

According to People, this became such a powerful moment in history and has also remained synonymous with Princess Diana’s work as a humanitarian.

Fans of the late princess will have the chance to remember her, as well as the work she has offered to the Halo Trust. Her flak jacket will go on display at the Kensington Palace as part of its “Diana: Her Fashion Story” exhibition.

The display will feature several of Princess Diana’s clothes, and many of which were loaned by her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The exhibit will include Princess Diana’s Halo Trust flak jacket on April 26.

Eleri Lynn, an exhibition curator at Historic Royal Palaces, released a statement regarding the upcoming event.

“Diana, Princess of Wales was one of the most photographed women in the world, and it’s no coincidence that so many of her outfits are now among the most easily recognizable in fashion history. Through ‘Diana: Her Fashion Story,’ we explore the evolution of a young woman who had to first learn the rules of royal and diplomatic dressing, then master the art of creating her own signature style. Following the exhibition’s incredible success, we’re delighted that this year’s visitors to Kensington Palace will have the chance to see yet more of the Princess’ show-stopping wardrobe for themselves,” Lynn said.

“Diana: Her Fashion Story” was launched in February 2017 and it will be closed sometime this year.

Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, following a fatal car crash in Paris. She was pronounced dead in the hospital. She was 36 at that time. Her boyfriend, Dodi Al Fayed, also passed away in the same accident.

Photo: Getty Images/Princess Diana Archive