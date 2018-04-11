Princess Diana’s bridesmaid India Hicks recently revealed that she kept the flower crown she wore at the royal’s wedding in 1981.

On her Instagram account, Hicks shared a photo of the preserved flower wreath that she kept all these years. In her lengthy caption, she said that the flower crown no longer smells as good as it once did, but they bring back so many memories.

Hicks was just 13 years old when she acted as one of Princess Diana’s five bridesmaids. She is the daughter of Lady Pamela Mountbatten and David Nightingale Hicks. The mother of five is also the second cousin of Prince Charles.

The flower crowns worn by Princess Diana’s bridesmaids complimented the late princess’ wedding bouquet since they featured freesias, gardenias and lilies.

During a 2013 interview, Hicks opened up about her role in Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding.

“When my godfather Prince Charles called to ask if I would like to be a bridesmaid, I was initially horrified. I was a 13-year-old tomboy, never out of jodhpurs, and I would have to wear a dress,” she said (via the Daily Mail).

During her discussion with E! News, Hicks said that she doesn’t remember when exactly she met Princess Diana for the first time. But she still remembers the scent of her perfume.

“She wore this fragrance called Tea Rose made by Perfumer’s Workshop and it was very potent,” she said.

Hicks also revealed that she decided to cut her long locks days before the wedding, and it was one of the worst things she has ever done.

Meanwhile, Hicks made headlines last month after she shared the adoption story of one of her sons. Years ago, she and her husband David FlintWood decided to give Wesley Cleare a permanent home after his mom passed away. At the time of Cleare’s adoption, Hicks and FlintWood already had four children.

“Lynne [Cleare’s mom] had other children and many different jobs. I was lucky enough to have the space for an extra child. I had care in the home. It was easy for Wes to be dropped off at our home, which was better than him going to childcare,” she said.

