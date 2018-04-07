Rosamund Pike may portray Princess Diana in Ryan Murphy’s upcoming TV series.

“Feud” will center on the year of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ divorce in 1996. It will also revolve around the Princess of Wales’ death in 1997.

“Charles and Diana’s story literally begins with the filing of the divorce papers. And it’s about that pain, the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death,” Murphy said.

As of late, FX and Murphy have not yet confirmed Pike’s casting for the iconic role, and the filming for “Feud” was originally scheduled for May. But in January, Murphy said that they have moved it to this coming fall. The new FX series could also serve as a direct competition to the Netflix original show “The Crown.”

But earlier this year, Murphy told Variety that he is not worried about the comparisons “Feud” and “The Crown” will have.

“Our take is a much different take. It’s not about the monarchy. It’s about the marriage,” he said.

In February, E! News also released its dream casting for the roles of Princess Diana and Prince Charles on “Feud.” Some of the publication’s top choices for the role of Princess Diana include Pike, Sarah Paulson, Sienna Miller, or Emily Blunt.

Prince Charles, on the other hand, may be portrayed by Jude Law, Matthew Lewis, Nicholas Hoult, or Matthew Goode.

And since “Feud” will revolve around the events that took place in 1996 and 1997, Queen Elizabeth II will most definitely be part of the FX series. Some actresses that may give life to the Queen include Jessica Lange, Helen Mirren, Kathy Bates, or Maggie Smith.

Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince Charles’ current wife, who had an affair with him while Princess Diana was still alive, will also be featured in “Feud.” She may be portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones, Laura Carmichael, or Joanne Frogatt.

The premiere date for “Feud” has not yet been announced.

Photo: Getty Images/Thomas Niedermueller