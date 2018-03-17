Queen Elizabeth II is a huge fan of scones, but she prefers to eat them in a specific way.

Darren McGrady, the former chef of Queen Elizabeth II, revealed that the monarch wants scones to be served with the jam first under the cream. And as much as possible, the jam used on the scones is homemade.

“Jam first or clotted cream first? Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties! The Queen always had homemade Balmoral jam first (Tiptree Little Scarlet when we ran out) with clotted on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all royal tea parties,” he wrote on his Twitter account (via Express).

More specifically, Queen Elizabeth II prefers Cornish clotted cream. “It was always a treat when the royal chefs got hold of Rodda’s Cream for the scones. We’d order extra to stir into the rice pudding for the Queen the next day.

In a follow up tweet, McGrady also said that he worked at the palace for 11 years, and he has worked on the royal tea tent where the scones are typically served.

Meanwhile, McGrady previously talked about Princess Diana, who he also cooked for years ago. He said that the Princess of Wales was fond of spoiling Prince William and Prince Harry with chocolates.

“They loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream. They loved things like mixed grills, burgers, pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and cream chicken sauce. They were royal but they still had children’s palates,” he said.

In 2013, McGrady also shut down some rumors surrounding the queen’s diet and drinking habits. While speaking with CNN, he said that the queen is not really bothered by the food she eats because her main focus are her dogs and horses.

When there are no guests at the palace, Queen Elizabeth II typically eats poached fish with vegetables and salad. She also doesn’t like to eat rice, potatoes, and other starchy foods.

“That’s it. That’s all she has. She’s very disciplined like that. She could have anything she wanted, but it’s that discipline that keeps her so well and so healthy,” he said.

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images