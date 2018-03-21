Royal bride-to-be Megan Markle will soon have her likeness immortalized in a statue at Madame Tussauds New York and London locations, the famous wax museum announced Wednesday.

Markle’s wax figure will make its London debut ahead of the royal wedding on May 19, while New York’s display will be available to the public this summer, according to a press release.

Each wax dummy is worth about £150,000 ($210,000). However, select visitors can see the attraction for free. Madame Tussauds New York will introduce a "Meghans and Harrys go free" special in honor of the royal wedding. Those named "Meghan" or "Harry" will be able to gain free access when they present their ID any time before the couple's wedding, the press release said.

"What The FUN is going on here!? ALL HARRYS & MEGHANS ARE FREE! If your name is Meghan or Harry enjoy FREE admission here at Madame Tussauds New York until The Royal Wedding on May 19th 2018!," the museum wrote in a Facebook post.

Markle's statue will stand in a display next to similar sculptures including ones of her fiancé Prince Harry's and his brother Prince William.

"We couldn’t think of a more quintessential location to celebrate this momentous occasion than the Big Apple," Christine Haughney, ‎Regional Head of Marketing at ‎Merlin Entertainment told Fox News. "The excitement surrounding the royal wedding stretches across the world and we can’t wait to give our fans a chance to ‘meet’ Meghan in our attraction this spring."

It was unclear how the museum would depict Markle, but it promised that "the choice [of outfit and stance] will reflect an iconic moment in Meghan's royal journey so far."

A spokesperson for Madame Tussauds revealed that the actress would not pose for the wax figure. However, it planned to "research information and photography to ensure Meghan's infectious and warm personality is captured in the final figure."

Markle announced her engagement to Prince Harry in November. The Los Angeles native played Rachel Zane on the USA Network show "Suits."

Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images