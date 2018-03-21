Meghan Markle received her engagement ring from Prince Harry in November, but four months later, it is still making headlines because of its uniqueness.

Goldsmiths, a famous jeweler in the United Kingdom, shared their interpretation of Markle’s multi-stone engagement ring.

“An engagement ring is a symbol of eternal commitment; however choosing the dream ring can be a daunting process. It’s essential that it is not only the perfect fit in size but also the right style for you or the person you intend on asking to share your life with,” the company told Express.

Markle’s multi-stone engagement ring also suggests that she is a strong-minded individual.

“She considers herself to be a strong-minded, fashionable woman and a modern romantic at heart so she’ll be keen to have something a little different on her finger. The multi-stone ring uses a state-of-the-art diamond setting technique to create a larger visual appearance and one of a full stone creating a high impact design and sparkling statement. The possibilities and shapes vary so the wearer can find a one-of-a-kind look to suit her contemporary taste,” said the Goldsmiths.

Prince Harry was the one that designed Markle’s ring, and he shared some details during their first sit-down interview with BBC last year. The 33-year-old prince said that he sourced out a huge diamond from Botswana, and he also incorporated three smaller diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection.

The prince sought the help of Cleave and Company to put his idea and design it into an actual ring, and Markle definitely loved it.

During their interview, Prince Harry said, “The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s Markle’s favorite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds on either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection, to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together,” he said.

“It’s incredible. Everything about Harry’s thoughtfulness and the inclusion of Princess Diana’s stones and obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to know that she’s part of this with us. It’s incredibly special to be able to have this ring, which sort of links where you come from and Botswana, which is important to us. It’s perfect,” Markle said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson