Kids want to enjoy the celebration that comes with welcoming in a New Year, but luckily for parents, Netflix has pre-recorded countdown specials young viewers can watch before the clock strikes midnight, all of which are now available for streaming.

Parents can find the countdowns on Netflix by searching “New Year’s Eve Countdown” or “Countdown” in the search box, which has been available in years past, or, for the first time ever, use the Kids row under a celebratory “2018” icon to provide quick access to all nine videos.

Check out all nine new New Year’s Eve countdown special for kids available in 2017-18 below!

“All Hail King Julien: New Year’s Eve Countdown”- King Julien declares that every lemur must party to celebrate the new year in this three-minute special.

“Skylanders Academy”- The Skylanders take a minute to celebrate their biggest accomplishments of the year with a party.

“True and the Rainbow Kingdom”- Before the new year arrives, True and friends look back at their best moments of 2017.

“Beat Bugs”- The Beat Bugs have to set up their garden in time before they can ring in 2018.

Photo: Netflix

“Troll Hunters”- From trolls to humans and goblins, everyone enjoys this New Year’s Eve party.

“Jim Henson’s Word Party”- This Netflix original has its own countdown special. Watch as the babies celebrate in this two-minute episode.

“Larva”- Red and Yellow are excited to dance and watch fireworks in celebration of the new year.

“Puffin Rock”- Oona, Baba and family remember the past year as 2018 is welcomed in.

“Pororo the Little Penguin”- The Pororo Band plays a tune for New Year’s Eve in this speedy one-minute countdown episode.