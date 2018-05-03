Windsor is busy preparing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding on May 19.

According to the Daily Mail, a media platform is already being built outside the chapel grounds. A photo of the stage was also uploaded online via the publication. The grass on the Long Walk is already being cut and signs at the Great Western Railway are also being put up.

Airport-style security checks will also be implemented on May 19 to ensure that no vehicle attacks will take place. A huge network of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology and CCTV alongside hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) barriers are also being installed.

An increased police presence will also be deployed in and around Windsor days before the royal wedding. This includes armed and unarmed police officers, search dogs, the roads policing unit, the National Police Air Service, and more.

Other than these preparations, business owners in Windsor are also gearing up for the number of guests that could flock to their stores. Some shops and restaurants in Windsor are hiring additional staff a few days before and after the royal wedding.

Naziq Hussain, the manager of Esquires Coffee on the High Street, said that his shop will open before dawn to cater to royal fans.

“People will be sleeping overnight like… for the Queen’s birthday. We normally open at 7 a.m. and we will open at 5 a.m. We are going to do some royal cakes – Eton Mess, Victoria Sponge – and we will do a high tea in honor of the royal wedding. Everybody is really looking forward to it. Windsor is a very small town and everyone is very excited. We are all really proud of the royal family, it’s wonderful what they do for Windsor…” he said.

Hotels in and around the area are also fully booked at the moment. There has also been a surge in prices especially on May 19.

Additionally, souvenir items are also being sold to honor Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. A royal wedding collection of commemorative china, mugs, flags, and more may be purchased by locals and foreigners alike.

Photo: Getty Images/ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/