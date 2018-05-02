Meghan Markle has done a great job at encouraging Prince Harry to lose weight, according to Sarah Vine, a writer for the Daily Mail.

In her recent article, Vine said that Markle deserves to get some credit for changing her fiancé from living off Kentucky Fried Chicken to making healthier food choices.

“You have to hand it to Meghan: Harry has already lost half a stone, which on his rangy frame is quite something, and is dressing more like a well-groomed hipster than a chubby Sloane,” she wrote.

Vine also responded to those who have criticized the former actress for encouraging Prince Harry to shed off some pounds.

“It’s easy to mock, but there’s no doubt all men, no matter how outwardly perfect, require a little work, especially if they’ve been living as bachelors for a while,” she said.

However, Quentin Letts, another writer for the Daily Mail, criticized the “Suits” alum for altering the man she fell in love with two years ago.

“Anyway, why change him? The reason Harry is so popular is that he has an appetite for life – and that must be true for Meghan, too. You fell for him the way he was, Meghan? Don’t change a winning formula,” he wrote.

According to Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the same publication, Prince Harry has already lost at least seven pounds since he started dieting and exercising.

A source told English, “Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet. She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is. They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat.”

The dieting and exercising are reportedly being done by the couple so that Markle and Prince Harry would look their best on their wedding day. They are set to tie the knot at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. A reception will follow at St. George’s Hall after the carriage procession at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

Photo: Getty Images/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP