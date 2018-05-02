Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle-Grant, has not been invited to the royal wedding but she has not shied away from making her thoughts about it known.

On Tuesday, Samantha, 53, posted a series of tweets about the homeless people who will be relocated before May 19.

“For the royal wedding, instead of shuffling homeless people to the outskirts of Windsor, there should be a tented area with steak dinners, music, job corps, and housing representatives, set up to improve their lives. Homeless people are human. Treat them with dignity. Namaste,” she posted on Twitter (via Express).

Critics slammed Samantha for her comments and reminded her that the royal wedding is about Prince Harry and Markle and not the homeless people.

“It’s a day that the world is celebrating in a beautiful event that should not exclude homeless people that it would be a great day from Great Britain to change the direction of that as well as other things,” Samantha fired back.

In a follow-up post, she said that she is happy for her half-sister.

“But I would hope that you are intelligent enough to notice that I was not talking about her, I was talking about the story I heard that homeless people moved to the outskirts during the wedding. Use your brain and separate issues if possible,” she wrote.

Last month, Samantha slammed Markle and Prince Harry for not inviting her and her family to the wedding on May 19.

“Out of respect and humanitarianism, the Markles should be invited if 2,000 complete strangers are. Our uncle, brother, me, best friend of 30 years, nephews. Our issue is not a matter of closeness. Family is family,” she wrote.

Markle’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., also confirmed that he has not received an invitation to the royal wedding. He told Australia’s Channel 7 that his sister may be embarrassed by the entire Markle clan.

“I think my family’s always been fractured. I think now, more than ever, it should be the time for everybody to put their differences aside and just, you know, be a family,” he said (via Express).

