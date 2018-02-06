The HTC U12, HTC’s next flagship Android phone, may have already made its first public appearance in Taiwan. There’s no word yet on when HTC plans on launching the HTC U12, but some of its specs have already been revealed.

The HTC U12 comes with an 18:9 display and the handset has very thin bezels like the U11+, but its screen is slightly more curved to the sides. Information on the screen size wasn’t provided by HTC, but it looks like the device has a 6-inch display. If that’s truly the case, then the handset will have the same screen size as the U11 Plus, as pointed out by Android Authority.

The HTC U12 was shown off at a 5G event in Taiwan, but the Android phone itself doesn’t feature 5G technology. Instead, the phone comes with gigabit LTE that includes Licensed Assisted Access (LAA), according to The Verge. LAA combined LTE with the unlicensed 5GHz Wi-Fi band for additional bandwidth. During HTC’s demo, the device was able to reach a download speed of 809 Mbps.

Since the U12 is capable of such network speeds, it’s being speculated that the device is being powered by a new chipset. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor comes with the Qualcomm X20 LTE modem, which is capable of download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. In theory, the U12 could reach gigabit speeds like the original U11.

GSM Arena claims that the HTC U12 has a 6-inch 1,440 x 2,880 Super LCD6 display, but that hasn’t been confirmed by HTC yet. Other rumored specs for the phone include the Snapdragon 846 processor with 6GB of RAM. Based on HTC’s most recent Android phones, the U12 is also expected to be IP68 water- and dust-resistant, will have dual stereo speakers, a large battery and a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

HTC’s hasn’t given an official statement on the HTC U12 and there’s currently no information on when exactly this phone will be released. Notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) did say that this handset will be HTC’s next flagship Android phone.

Speaking of Blass, the leaker also reported that HTC is already working on an entry-level Android phone. The device is codenamed as the HTC “Breeze” and that it will have 5.5-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The HTC Breeze is said to arrive with a MediaTek processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, 13MP camera on the back, 5MP camera up front and a 2,730mAh battery. Digital Trends speculates that this handset may go on sale with a sub-$200 price tag.

