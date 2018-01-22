Almost everybody has a tumultuous relationship with Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) in “How to Get Away With Murder,” but her relationship with Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) is way more complicated. In fact, she refused to have anything to do with him this Season 4.

However, Weber told TV Guide that the two will be brought back together somehow. Frank truly loves his former boss and would do anything to be in good terms with her again.

“You will see Frank and Annalise together in whatever capacity,” Weber teased. “I can assure you you’ll see us in the same room at the very least. That is a sometimes very tumultuous relationship, and yes, Frank is still fighting to get back in there with her. Again, that’s someone else he loves very much, and so that will be up to her whether she can let some things go or not.”

Annalise is mad at Frank because he was inadvertently responsible for her stillborn child 10 years ago. Because of this, Frank is also doing everything he can to care for Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza), even if she’s doubtful about his character.

“The sort of ongoing arc is that he’s doing these things sort of almost selflessly because of his feelings for her, and over all this time they’ve certainly had their rough patches, but he’s kind of all in right now with her,” said Weber.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk told Entertainment Weekly earlier that Laurel’s friends will all feel guilty for her shocking birth in the elevator, but none more so than Frank.

“He’ll feel guilt about that if and when he finds out about it, but I think he just feels guilty in general for not staying with her and keeping her from showing up at the party and enabling this craziness,” he said. “They all feel really stupid about that. I think Laurel is going to feel really bad about it, too.”

It was a good thing that Annalise was there to call 911 and help give CPR to Laurel’s baby. “It felt like a no-brainer in terms of she would want this baby to live, and I really actually love watching her do something heroic. Just pure emotional heroism,” Norwalk told The Hollywood Reporter of that scene.

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: ABC