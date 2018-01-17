Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her prized students, the Keating 4, broke up during the start of “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 4 because Annalise decided it’s time for her to stop weighing down her students with drama.

But no matter how hard they try, the Keating 4 just can’t stop needing Annalise. Before the winter break took place, Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) even went to Annalise’s apartment hoping to patch things up. But things went awry when she got stuck in the elevator and gave birth prematurely. Thankfully, Annalise got to her in time and helped save the baby.

In a new clip shared by Refinery 29, Annalise will be the one taking charge again and fixing everybody’s mess, such as finding Laurel’s baby and getting Asher Millstone (Matt McGorry) out of jail. The video for the next episode showed Michaela Pratt (Aja Naomi King) talking on the phone with Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee).

“I am the one who saw Simon's head explode,” said Michaela. “If anyone gets to lose it here, it’s me. So just calm down. We’re going to find Laurel, get Asher out of jail, everything is going to be fine.”

“You're delusional,” Connor replied before indicating that Annalise was calling him as well. Michaela urged him, “Take it. Tell her to get Asher out of jail.”

When Connor finally talked to Annalise, she broke the news to him about Laurel’s baby. “I found her in my elevator, she almost bled to death,” Annalise said.

Next episode, executive producer Pete Nowalk told The Hollywood Reporter that things will pick up “in the immediate aftermath” of that night. Since the baby is premature, Laurel will be waking up and screaming for the whereabouts of her baby.

“Normally, we would’ve answered that before the mid-season finale, but we have one less episode to air because of where Thanksgiving fell, so you’ll find that out in the premiere,” he said.

Nowalk also told Entertainment Weekly that Laurel’s friends, particularly Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber), will feel responsible for what happened to her.

“He’ll feel guilt about that if and when he finds out about it, but I think he just feels guilty in general for not staying with her and keeping her from showing up at the party and enabling this craziness,” he said. “They all feel really stupid about that. I think Laurel is going to feel really bad about it, too.”

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: ABC