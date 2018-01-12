Even Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) is not sure whether Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) or Wes Gibbons (Alfred Enoch) is the true father of her baby, but the mystery will soon unravel when “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 4 returns.

This is what executive producer Pete Nowalk told Entertainment Weekly. “Yes, we’re going to find that out in the next episodes. That was one I really wish we had answered [in the winter finale], but story-wise it didn’t work until after. You’ll see why,” he said.

Fans know that Laurel’s baby went missing, based on the flash forwards that were featured. Hopefully, the baby survived its premature birth in the elevator.

Another thing that would be tackled when the show returns is the backstory of Nate Lahey (Billy Brown). Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) is currently dealing with a huge class action suit, and Nate offered to provide a client for her. However, introducing the client would come at a great cost to Nate since that person plays a big part in his backstory.

“We’re actually not that far ahead of you in our writing schedule but I’m excited to say [the client] is going to make an appearance,” Nowalk told TV Guide. “Really the goal is to learn something about Nate. He obviously has his secrets... We haven’t told that much story about where he comes from and who his family is and who his friends are and that stuff. This is going to shed a lot of light on him... This character is very important to his story and his backstory.”

When the show returns next year, Nowalk teased that things will pick up “in the immediate aftermath” of that night. Since the baby is born premature, Laurel will be waking up and screaming for the whereabouts of her baby.

“Normally, we would’ve answered that before the mid-season finale, but we have one less episode to air because of where Thanksgiving fell, so you’ll find that out in the premiere,” he explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: ABC