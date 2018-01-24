A new face is joining the cast of “How to Get Away With Murder” during the second half of its fourth season.

“Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” star Lolita Davidovich has just been cast in a recurring role on the ABC show, according to Deadline. Just like in most Shondaland series, details about her role and storyline are being kept under tight wraps.

One thing that fans can definitely expect this season is Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) being reunited in some capacity with his former boss, Annalise Keating (Viola Davis).

Annalise did not want anything to do with Frank after she found out that he was inadvertently responsible for her stillborn child 10 years ago. But

Weber told TV Guide that the two will be brought back together somehow. Frank truly loves his former boss and would do anything to be in good terms with her again.

“You will see Frank and Annalise together in whatever capacity,” Weber teased. “I can assure you you’ll see us in the same room at the very least. That is a sometimes very tumultuous relationship, and yes, Frank is still fighting to get back in there with her. Again, that’s someone else he loves very much, and so that will be up to her whether she can let some things go or not.”

At the same time, Frank is determined to make things right with Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) too. Weber said Frank really wants to be a part of Laurel and the baby’s lives in whatever capacity, and it does not matter to him whether or not he is the father.

“The sort of ongoing arc is that he’s doing these things sort of almost selflessly because of his feelings for her, and over all this time they’ve certainly had their rough patches, but he’s kind of all in right now with her. I think that would be tough for him to handle,” said Weber.

The baby was almost a goner after Laurel gave birth prematurely in Annalise’s elevator, so it was a good thing that Annalise heard her cries and rushed out to give CPR to the baby. “It felt like a no-brainer in terms of she would want this baby to live, and I really actually love watching her do something heroic. Just pure emotional heroism,” executive producer Pete Nowalk told The Hollywood Reporter of that scene.

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: Getty Images/David Livingston