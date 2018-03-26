Who is Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn)? This was the question everyone had on their minds when “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 4 closed, and fans wondered who his real mother is.

Many seemed to think it’s Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil), but many netizens think he’s actually the son of Annalise Keating (Viola Davis).

But not everybody was onboard that theory.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk refused to confirm for now who his real mother is. “We’re hinting that it’s Bonnie’s kid. All we know is that Frank called someone and said, ‘Her kid’s here.’ That pronoun, her, covers a lot of our characters, and maybe characters we don’t know. We don’t know who Frank is talking to, so that’s really a huge mystery for the next season,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

If it really is Bonnie, Nowalk wants fans to wonder if she knows. If she doesn’t, how would she react if she finally knew? For now, Nowalk said they are still pondering over these questions.

During a separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nowalk said that a DNA test conducted in the past revealed that the child Bonnie had at the age of 15, which was a result of rape, could still be alive.

“All we know is Bonnie said in episode five that she was told her child was dead. But is she lying? Is someone else lying to Bonnie? It’s all possible,” Nowalk teased.

“We really like to play with the pronouns here,” Nowalk continued. “Obviously, Gabriel has a mother, and Frank knows of that mother or knows the mother. So that is a huge mystery, and we’re going to be giving hints about it all next season. I want people to get to know Gabriel before we know his origins.”

He added that they have dealt with death and pain for several seasons now, so he wants to dive into a different kind of mystery for Season 5.

"I'm tired of some of the old mysteries. I think that was our challenge, just to show some character growth and clean slates and new relationships and people starting fresh," he said. "There's going to be things from the past that always come back, but this is a real, new journey — to the point where I feel like if you dropped off the show a little bit, you could maybe come back and get sucked back in if we do a good job."