Huawei has finally announced the Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro. Although both share a lot of the same features, like a display notch, the Huawei P20 stands out with the inclusion of a triple-camera setup on its back.

The Huawei P20 features a 5.9-inch LCD display, while the P20 Pro comes with a slightly bigger 6.3-inch OLED display. Both have the same screen resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 and a tall aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Since Apple popularized the notch with the iPhone X, Huawei is following suit by putting smaller notches on both the P20 and P20 Pro.

The difference here however is that users can “remove” the notch through software. In the phone’s settings, users can shorten the height of the screen so that the upper portion of the display is blacked out, making the notch “disappear.” This should be a good feature for Android users who aren’t so fond of having a notch on top of their smartphone display.

The Huawei P20 is available in black, champagne gold, pink gold and midnight blue. Meanwhile, the P20 Pro won’t have a champagne gold color, but it does have the new color-gradient finish that the company calls “Twilight," according to Engadget.

Both the P20 and P20 Pro still have front-facing fingerprint scanner which also doubles as the home button. The home button can also be used for iPhone X-like gestures and hide the Android navigational keys. This is something that lets users take full advantage of the large screens.

Another thing that Huawei has included in both devices is a new Face Unlock system that lets users unlock their phone using facial recognition. It’s not as advanced as Apple’s Face ID and it can be easily fooled with a photo, as pointed out by TechCrunch.

As for specs, both devices are being powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 processor with 128GB of storage. The P20 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 6GB of RAM, while the regular P20 comes with a 3,400mAh battery and 4GB of RAM. Both models have dual-SIM variants and the devices will run Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box.

The P20 and P20 Pro share a lot of the same specs, but the two are very different when it comes to rear cameras. The Huawei P20 comes with a 20MP monochrome (black & white) camera and a 12MP RGB (color) camera. The P20 Pro comes with three cameras: a 20MP monochrome sensor with an f/1.6 lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with an f/2.4 lens and a 40MP camera with an f/1.8 lens.

Why would anyone need three cameras on their smartphone? Well, Huawei believes that its triple-camera setup on the P20 Pro is what photographers are looking for and it certainly helps the device stand out from other flagship devices.

The triple cameras also feature 4-way autofocus and are capable of 3x optical zoom and 5x hybrid (optical+digital) zoom. The maximum ISO of the cameras is 102,400, which should be useful in taking photos in the dark. Another thing that this triple-camera setup is capable of is shooting 720p videos at 960 frames-per-second slow-motion, according to GSM Arena.

Using AI, the P20 and the P20 Pro cameras are also able to recognize objects and scenes to automatically adjust the camera settings. When shooting in lowlight for example, the phone will stabilize the camera to help in capturing longer exposures.

The Huawei P20 is now available for €649 (around US$804) for the 4GB/128GB model. The Huawei P20 Pro will be available starting on April 6 for €899 (around US$1,115), according to The Verge.

Photo: Huawei