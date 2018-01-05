More than 200 passengers that boarded the Sea Princess, a cruise ship a part of Princess Cruises, were struck Tuesday with a gastrointestinal virus outbreak.

The cruise travelers were approaching the end of their 14-day round trip from Brisbane, Australia, to New Zealand when they suffered a vomiting bug. The cruise ship, therefore, docked in Brisbane Thursday morning to accommodate all ill persons. Testing conducted by Queensland Health confirmed that traces of the norovirus were present on the ship, The West Australian reported.

The illness caused sufferers to experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and a fever.

"Around 200 people were believed to have been infected with the virus," a spokesperson for Queensland Health told the Evening Standard. "Appropriate sanitation procedures and outbreak control measures have been implemented and the vessel is expected to undergo further comprehensive cleaning while in Brisbane."

Princess Cruises defended its efforts in managing the incident, which affected an "elevated number" of its more than 2,100 guests.

The Sea Princess docked at Hamilton. It’s about the fourth cruise ship that’s been dogged with gastro in the last 12 months. Passengers will disembark shortly and cleaners will go on. @abcbrisbane pic.twitter.com/EDnGF8gSLE — Isobel Roe (@isobelroe) January 3, 2018

"Guests embarking Sea Princess in Brisbane, Australia yesterday were notified of a delay in boarding arrangements at Portside Cruise Terminal for the ship’s turnaround," a spokesperson for Princess Cruises told Fox News. "This enabled increased precautionary sanitation of the ship and terminal following the just-completed cruise which saw an elevated number of guests reporting gastrointestinal symptoms confirmed as being due to norovirus."

"Proactive steps taken on board during the cruise reduced the number of new cases being reported and guests were also thanked for adhering to sound health guidelines including regular hand washing and use of hand sanitizer dispensers," the company added.

This wouldn't be the first time one of Princess Cruises ships suffered a virus outbreak, however. The company's Sun Princess ship was reportedly dogged with multiple outbreaks last year.

The Sea Princess cruise ship, which boasts the "most luxurious accommodations at sea," said it always worked towards accommodating the needs of all passengers.

"From the moment you step aboard, we want you to feel welcomed and right at home," Princess Cruise wrote of the ship on its website. "And with attentive service from a friendly staff that knows what hospitality means, you'll find your Princess ship truly is your home away from home."

Boarding prices for the Sea Princess range from $2000 to $6600.

Representatives from Princess Cruises and Queensland Health did not immediately return International Business Times' request for comment.

Photo: Getty Images