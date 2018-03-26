A Texas man played an elaborate prank on his wife, inserting one of her greatest fears into a photo from their wedding day, KENS-5, a CBS affiliate in San Antonio reported. Vince Alexander took advantage of his wife Manda Alexander's distaste for clowns by having a "killer clown" pose in the background of their wedding photo from March 2017.

The gag did not stop at simply taking a photo, though. Manda actually had no idea the clown was there until a year later.

Vince got her a framed version of the previously unseen photo as a one-year anniversary gift Sunday and recorded her reaction, posting it on Facebook.

He initially contacted the wedding photographer with the idea and hired his brother to pose as the terrifying circus jester in the photo. Though Manda fears clowns, she seemed happy with the gift.

KENS-5 posted a better look at the photo itself.

Fear of clowns is colloquially referred to as "coulrophobia." Several theories exist as to why so many people are deeply afraid of clowns or feel anxiety around them.

Many have exploited coulrophobia in recent years, with “killer clown” sightings in the U.S. as well as in other countries. While most of the clown sightings were considered harmless pranks, some have lead to arrests on charges of making false reports or threats, according to a New York Times report in September 2016.

In September 2017, Warner Brothers Pictures released the film "It," which featured a terrorizing clown. The film grossed over $325 million at the domestic box office.

