Bravo has released the first trailer for the upcoming Season 2 of “Imposters.”

In the minute-long clip, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) visits her self-storage unit and gets everything she needs for a brand new identity. Maddie grabs bundles of cash, a blonde wig, and a Social Security card that bears the name Molly Jackson.

While the trailer suggests that Maddie will be assuming the identity of Molly in the new season, Lavi previously revealed that her character will actually try to move on from her life as a con artist. “We left off Season 1 with Maddie going off, desperately craving a new, normal life, and Season 2 picks up with her finding out what that really means to her,” Lavi told Variety.

While Maddie’s decision to quit the con life is an admirable move, living a normal life won’t be easy for her. “I think that when you are as deep into the con life as Maddie is, she barely even trusts herself,” the “Prison Break” star said. “Everyone is a question mark, and that’s a really exhausting place to be. You’ll see a lot of that this [upcoming] season.”

Photo: Bravo/Dean Buscher

Although Maddie is tired of the con life, that doesn’t mean that she’ll be able to give it up so quickly. “I think she’s sick of it, and she’s trying to make a change,” Lavi said of Maddie. “But as we see in life, change is hard. Even if you genuinely want it and make the effort, sometimes it’s hard to get it. There’s going to be a lot of that this Season [2].”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Bumblers, aka Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young), and Jules (Marianne Rendón), head to a bus terminal without a clear destination in mind. “So, where are we going?” Ezra asks Richard and Jules, who both look as clueless as him.

As co-creator Adam Brooks told TVLine last April, Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman) and the FBI are after the Bumblers, so their next destination is crucial to their survival and safety.

“Imposters” Season 2 is expected to premiere on Bravo sometime next year. Watch the trailer below: