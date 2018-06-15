Dust off your capes because the “Incredibles” sequel we’ve waited 14 years for is finally here. The new animated superhero film, which released to theaters on Friday, picks up shortly after the events of the first movie, but a lot has changed. Not only is being a superhero now illegal, but there are a few new characters being added to the “Incredibles 2” mix.

The Parr family — Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (now voiced as Huck Milner) and Jack-Jack (Eli Fucile) — are once again the main focus of the Disney Pixar film, but they’re joined by some newbies.

Photo: Pixar

Here are the four “Incredibles 2” fresh faces to look out for:

Voyd (Sophia Bush)

This young girl has the ability to create voids that allow objects to appear and disappear, according to EW. She’s obsessed with Elastigirl and wants to be a lot like her.

“She’s been in hiding,” Bush said of her character in an interview with the film studio. “Supers have been illegal. Her identity has been told that it’s not okay. She’s been told that who she is is unacceptable. And that happens in the world to so many people and this movie is all about what would happen if we stopped othering people and welcomed everybody to the table.”

Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) and Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener)

Odenkirk and Keener voice a brother-sister duo. Winston is the rich head of a big technology company, and Evelyn is his genius sister. Winston is “big in everything he does — including his infatuation with Supers,” the outlet revealed.

“I’m the mouth and she’s the brains of DevTech, this big tech company, and we want to help superheroes do their job in society and be accepted again,” Odenkirk said about his and Keener’s characters in an interview with the studio.

He continued, “We’re trying to help refashion their image for people.”

Ambassador (Isabella Rossellini)

Rossellini voices Ambassador, a foreign dignitary who wants Supers to once again be considered legal.

“The Incredibles 2,” which also sees the return of Edna Mode (Brad Bird) and Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), is now out in theaters.