Caitlyn Jenner’s youngest son Brody Jenner is officially married. The 34-year-old television personality tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Kaitlynn Carter on Saturday.

Jenner and Carter’s wedding took place on the exotic island of Nihi Sumba in Indonesia. The oceanside ceremony was joined by 50 of the bride and groom’s family and friends, according to People.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in front of Jenner’s brother Brandon and mother Linda Thompson. Meanwhile, the “I Am Cait” star wasn’t able to attend her son’s big day because she chose to fly to Vienna, Austria to attend the Life Ball fundraising event.

Jenner and Carter’s wedding was the culmination of the four-day festivities on the island, which included horse races on the beach and a white party where the couple and their guests danced the night away.

“We’re just excited to celebrate spending the rest of our lives together,” Jenner said days prior the ceremony. “I can’t wait to marry Kaitlynn.”

It wasn’t clear how much Jenner spent for the four-day affair, but Page Six has learned that he is shelling out $6,000 per night on the suite where he and Carter are spending their honeymoon.

Jenner and Carter originally had invited 70 guests, but not everyone was able to attend. Aside from Jenner’s father, his half-sisters with Kris Jenner, Kendall and Kylie, also did not make it to the tropical wedding.

Kylie was said to be busy taking care of baby True, so she chose not to come. On the other hand, Kendall’s reason for ditching the family event was not disclosed.

“My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think,” the former “The Hills” star said days before the nuptials. “We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there.”

Because some important people weren’t able to fly to Indonesia, a source dished to Us Weekly that Jenner and Carter are planning to host a second wedding celebration when they get back to Los Angeles after their honeymoon.

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison