Instagram is known for testing a lot of new features for its Android and iOS apps, then later making them available for all users. Now it looks like the Facebook-owned company is testing yet another new feature for its app which may allow users to make video calls.

It appears as though an Instagram team is currently developing a new video call feature for the app. Evidence of this new feature was first discovered by WABetaInfo, which also shared a screenshot of what appears to be the new video call icon in a non-public version of the Instagram app.

The new video call feature is allegedly only accessible in the Instagram Direct section, which can be opened in the app by swiping to the left of the feed or by tapping the messages icon on the top right corner. A new video call icon (seen below) will be present right beside the message info button when users open an active chat.

The video call icon in Instagram Direct will only allegedly appear when a chat request has already been accepted by the recipient. When a caller taps on the video icon, the video call will start immediately, according to WEBetaInfo.

TechCrunch reached out to Instagram to ask about this new feature and a company spokesperson said that “We don’t comment on rumors and speculation.” It’s important to point out that this is a very different response from Instagram.

In the past, when the company is asked about upcoming new features, it would typically say that it’s “always testing new experiences for the Instagram community.” This is the same statement the company released when it was asked about its partnership with Giphy and the integration of transparent GIFs in Instagram Stories. Support for transparent GIFs was made available to everyone just last week.

Simply based on Instagram’s response, it’s very likely that this new video call feature might never be launched. However, Instagram has been experimenting with video and messaging for some time now, so adding video calls still seems like a reality for the app.

Photo: Instagram

Instagram already makes it possible for users to have joint Live Stories on the app. A user on Instagram Live could invite a friend to join in on a live stream in split-screen. Back in December, it also launched a standalone Instagram Direct messaging app for iOS and Android as a test in Chile, Israel Italy, Portugal and Uruguay.

Instagram has already copied Snapchat’s main features, but it hasn’t made any effort in copying video or audio calls. With all that in mind, it seems really logical for Instagram to double down on messaging by adding video call support to its app.

WABetaInfo claims that the new video call feature for Instagram will be enabled to all users in the “next months” and that it will be available for Android and iOS versions of the app.

Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson