Dylan and Lizzie look into an attempted murder in the next episode of “Instinct.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 10 of the CBS series, Dylan (Alan Cummung) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) work together to find out who tried to kill Celia Baxter (Sutton Foster), a successful author who continues to rise in stature in the publishing world.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Dylan meets Celia at her home where the attempted murder took place. “Why do you look so familiar?” the victim asks. “What is your name again?”

When he says he’s Dylan Reinhart, Celia finally remembers who he is. “You wrote ‘Freaks.’ You’re that Abnormal Psych professor who now consults for the NYPD,” she says, before adding that she loves his book.

“And you wrote the “Birdie Baynes Mysteries,” Dylan says. When Celia asks if he has read her book, Lizzie’s crime-solving partner admits that he hasn’t read it yet.

When asked if he has written other books besides “Freaks,” Dylan admits that he hasn’t written anything apart from it. “But I thought you have another book coming out,” Celia says.

“So did I,” replies Dylan, before claiming that he isn’t having writer’s block.

Their conversation abruptly ends when Detective Harris (Michael B. Silver) comes up to them with a knife found in her garden. After Celia confirms that the knife was the weapon the attacker used against her, Lizzie asks her how sure she is that her attempted murderer is a man. “You keep referring to your attacker as a man. How are you so sure it’s a he?” asks Lizzie.

“Because he spoke to me,” replies Celia, who later reveals that her attacker tells her the words “Bye Bye Birdie” before leaving the scene.

While Celia doesn’t know who her attacker is, the promo for the episode reveals the person who tried to end her life was wearing a suit as well as what appears to be a leopard face mask. “It may be someone delusional,” comments Dylan of the mystery criminal.

It appears, however, that Celia wasn’t the only one in the publishing world the attacker wants dead. In the latter part of the promo, Celia’s attacker seemingly tries to poison Joan (Whoopi Goldberg), Dylan’s literary agent.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lizzie gets closer to learning the truth about the death of her fiancé, who was killed while undercover.

“Instinct” Season 1, episode 10, titled “Bye Bye Birdie,” airs on Sunday, June 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.