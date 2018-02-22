Intel announced it has partnered with PC makers to bring 5G to Windows laptops. Intel will provide consumers a sneak peek of the company’s 5G-connected 2-in-1 detachable laptops during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 next week.

Intel says it has partnered with Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft to bring 5G connectivity to Windows PCs. The company says it will do this using the Intel XMM 8000 series commercial 5G modems. The company says it’s planning to bring 5G laptops to the market sometime during the second half of 2019.

“Mobile World Congress attendees will get a first sneak peek at a concept 5G-connected PC – a detachable 2 in 1 – connected by an early 5G modem and powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i5 processors. At MWC, Intel will showcase the power of 5G on a PC by livestreaming video over the 5G network. This concept is one of many stepping stones for moving the industry forward in what’s possible for 5G-enabled PCs,” Intel said in a press release.

Additionally, Intel will also show off a PC with an 802.11ax Wi-Fi connectivity, which Intel says will play a critical part for the future 5G-connected PCs. Intel says its 5G solution for Windows PCs will not only bring substantial amount of data needing processing, but it will also allow PC makers to bring new experiences to users. The company says its 5G modem will also support 2G, 3G and LTE. The ultimate goal here is to bring gigabit speeds to Windows laptops, according to The Verge.

Intel also announced it entered a multi-year collaboration with Speadtrum to create a 5G phone platform by the second half of 2019. The company plans to make this possible using the same Intel XMM 8000 series modem along with Speadtrum’s application processor, according to ZDNet.

“We're excited about this development, because this is a great opportunity to bring the XMM 8000 series not only as I mentioned earlier as a PC form factor, as well now into mobile and smartphone handset form factors,” Intel general manager of 5G Advanced Technologies Rob Topol said.

Intel’s ambition to bring 5G to Windows PCs and smartphones using its own modem may have something to do with Qualcomm. Qualcomm has already collaborated with HP, Lenovo and Asus to bring Always Connected LTE PCs using its Snapdragon 835 platform. Just a couple of weeks ago, Qualcomm also announced that it has partnered with 18 major companies to bring 5G connectivity to smartphones using its Snapdragon X50 5G NR modems.

Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard