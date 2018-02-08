The full release notes of iOS 11.3 beta 2 have been released days after the new pre-release update was rolled out to developers and public beta testers. Developers found out that the upcoming iOS 11.3 software update could cause iPhone X’s Face ID to not work if the smartphone is stuck with an older version of iTunes.

According to the release notes shared by an Apple developer on MacRumors forums, iOS 11.3 beta 2 requires iPhone X to update to iTunes 12.7.3. Failure to do so will cause certain features of the 10th anniversary iPhone, including its new biometric system, to not work properly when owners use iTunes to purchase music and videos.

The Cupertino giant launched iTunes 12.7.3 late last month. The update for the media library was rolled out at the time in preparation for the HomePod’s arrival this week. iTunes 12.7.3 apparently introduced support for Apple’s smart speaker, so that the new AirPlay menu will make it easy for users to select HomePod as the audio source.

The latest pre-release version of iOS 11.3 also comes with the new Battery Health feature that will allow iPhone users to keep track of their device’s battery health. The feature will not only monitor the performance of the battery, it will also notify users when it’s time to replace it. Apple is currently offers $29 battery replacements for iPhone 6 and newer models.

Meanwhile, developers also noticed several changes with iOS 11.3 beta. For instance, there’s a new “Welcome to App Store” splash that contains the privacy icon. The “Welcome to the iTunes Store” splash has also been modified to include the privacy icon. On iPhones, the App Store Updates tab now puts the version number and installation size of apps as part of More details. On iPads, version number and installation size are no longer included.

Devices with enabled iCloud will henceforth alert users whenever they are deleting a message. On the other hand, the Safari browser will now support Smart Invert properly. Interestingly, users will no longer have to manually press play to listen to succeeding podcasts, since they are now automatically queued. This means it only takes a single tap to play a series of podcasts. Elsewhere, iOS 11.3 beta 2 adds new animations for voice commands.

What’s also good about iOS 11.3 beta 2 is it addresses several issues that were uncovered in the previous beta. Developers found that the Skype app no longer crashes on launch or after sign-in. Maps no longer crashes when tapping the Destinations UI while connected to CarPlay. WebApps saved to the home screen and webpages in Safari can now use the camera to capture images.

Apple is also addressing the Wi-Fi connectivity issues on older devices through iOS 11.3 beta 2. Furthermore, the new beta update fixes Remote app and Control Center ATV remote with Apple TV connectivity issues. There’s also a bit of good news for iPhone 6 Plus owners. Beta 2 resolves issues with system animations, so they can expect their handset to perform smoothly once iOS 11.3 is released.



Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson