Apple is expected to roll out a new major software update for its iOS mobile operating system later this year. The latest information about iOS 12 claims it is going to revamp Apple’s e-book app, called iBooks.

Japanese blog Mac Otakara leaked Thursday that Apple is in the process of redesigning its iBooks app for iOS. The redesign is said to embrace a similar approach as what the Cupertino giant used when it revamped the App Store last year. Hence, users can expect a feature like the “Today” tab to show up when the new version of the app for iOS 12 arrives.

The App Store’s Today tab is described as a daily destination with original articles from Apple’s editors around the world. Stories featured there include exclusive premieres, new releases, an App of the Day, a Game of the day and many other types of reports that highlight popular apps and their latest updates.

Apple’s Today tab version for the new iBooks will also have the same function. Hence, it is expected to promote books, authors and related content on a daily basis. First-time users and regular visitors can then take advantage of this content to be in the know.

Mac Otakara claims Apple is in the process of headhunting employees from publications to build out an editorial team that would serve the purpose of curating content for the iBooks Today tab. The outlet cited Apple’s iBooks editor job listings on LinkedIn in recent months as proof.

For Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, redesigning the iBooks app for iOS 12 makes sense because Apple has successfully done this with the App Store on iOS 11. By revamping its e-book service, Apple could revive its competition with Amazon, who has been dominating the market for sometime now.

At present, the iBooks app has five tabs, namely: My Books, Featured, Top Charts, Search and Purchased. The revamped app will remove all these tabs and introduce Today, Reading, Books, Audio and Search. Apple has yet to confirm anything, so it’s best to remain skeptical about the new tabs.

It’s also worth noting that Apple renamed the iBooks app to “Books” in the first iOS 11.3 beta. However, the company has since changed the app’s name back to iBooks in the succeeding updates, as pointed out by MacRumors.

Nevertheless, Gurman believes the Books name will come back once iOS 12 arrives because Apple is said to be simplifying the names of its services. For instance, it changed iTunes and iTunes Podcasts to Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

Apple is previewing iOS 12 at WWDC 2018 in early June. Perhaps fans will get the confirmation on the revamped iBooks app during the big event.

Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton