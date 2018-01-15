A floor collapsed in a stock market building in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Monday.

According to a report by SBS News, the cause of the incident is still unknown. Police authorities blocked the front gate of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in South Jakarta to ease the evacuation. Only police officers were permitted to enter the premises, Okezone News reported. The incident took place in Tower 2, BEI hallway inside the stock exchange building.

Two fire trucks along with numerous ambulances from the Jakarta Health Office were at the scene. The injured people previously kept in the courtyard area of the building were transferred to ambulances immediately. They were taken to the Siloam Semanggi Hospital in South Jakarta.

According to police chief of Kebayoran Baru, Syamsurizal, police authorities immediately responded to the situation.

The Jakarta Police did not confirm if there were any casualties. According to the police, they were working to get more information.

According to Frederica Widyasari, president director at the Indonesia Central Securities Depository situated inside the stock exhange building, the situation was still unclear and the employees working at the stock exchange building were being accounted for, Bloomberg reported.

According to spokesman Rheza Andhika, the floor gave way to the ground level and stated the incident wasn’t caused by an explosion.

People were evacuated from the area after the incident. A footage aired by Metro TV displayed numerous people lying on the ground near the entrance of the building.