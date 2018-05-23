James Corden attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last weekend and almost ruined a key moment during their ceremony.

Earlier this week, Corden returned to the United States for a new episode of “The Late Late Show.” While there, he revealed that he suffered from an allergic reaction to flowers and wanted to sneeze several times throughout the royal couple’s nuptials.

“Here’s the thing. The worst part of the ceremony for me was there was flowers everywhere, the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. I get quite bad allergies if I’m in close proximity to flowers so for a lot of the ceremony I just needed to sneeze. Right at the point where the Archbishop was saying, ‘If anyone knows of any reason that these two should not be married…’ I was thinking, ‘Please don’t sneeze,’ and I had to do one of those internal sneezes,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

The funnyman did not disturb the ceremony because everyone was quiet when the Archbishop of Canterbury asked Prince Harry and Markle the question.

Corden and Prince Harry have known each other for seven years this is why his attendance didn’t come as a surprise to royal fans. The host of the late-night talk show attended the wedding and reception with his wife Julia Carey.

“It was gorgeous the whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting. It was Britain at its finest, a picture perfect day, Windsor Castle, with six hundred guests, 30,000 flowers or as Elton John calls it, a Thursday. He was there, performed some songs in the afternoon which was wonderful,” he said.

Meanwhile, Corden also joked about George Clooney and Amal Clooney, who also attended the royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“George Clooney was there so congratulations Meghan and Harry on your brand new Nespresso machine, I imagine that’s what he got him,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville/AFP