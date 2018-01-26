Everybody is curious how Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) will deal with their relationship after sharing a passionate kiss before the “Jane the Virgin” Season 4 winter break.

Thankfully, creator Jennie Snyder Urman said that the show will delve into it immediately when it returns. In fact, she even hinted that Jane will have a surprising reaction to it.

“We’re going to get into that right in the first episode, right in the beginning. We pick up continuous from that magical kiss and right away you know how Rafael feels and Jane takes some processing, and there are some surprises there in her response to the kiss,” she told TV Guide.

The two will deal with Jane’s recent break-up with Adam (Tyler Posey) and how their relationship - if they decide to date again, will affect their son, Mateo. They also have to take into consideration their co-parenting status with Rafael’s ex-wife, Petra (Yael Grobglas) and their twin girls.

“How does that affect Mateo?” she added. “Every move that they make, there's a third person in their relationship so it's not like they can just have a romantic fling. There's somebody that's deeply, deeply invested in it and that really drives a lot of the decision making.”

If they decide not to jump into a relationship right now, fans need not worry because there will always be hope. After all, they are already a family. Maybe they simply need to spend time apart in order to truly realize how much they mean to each other.

Even Baldoni himself is rooting for the two to end up together. He told Hollywood Life: “There’s a chance they could be endgame. But I mean, I don’t know. We’ll see. There’s a few more years left.”

“But at the end of the day, I think the two could very well seem meant to be. They’ve had a lot of challenges, and we’ll see. If it’s what the fans want, then maybe it’s possible. I don’t know what the show creator has in mind,” he added.

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW. Photo: The CW