Just because they’re part of the hit TV series “Jane the Virgin” does not mean the cast are privy to all of the show’s secrets. Jaime Camil, who plays the charismatic Rogelio De La Vega, said they often find out about huge plot twists when they do the table reading.

“We say this often and I don’t think people believe us but we are not kept in the circle of trust of Jennie Urman, our show producer. Like, we honestly don’t know. We sit at the table reading and we are equally as surprised as the audience when they see the show live,” Camil told Metro.

He cited the Sin Rostro identity twist as an example. Camil said he and the rest of the cast were kept in the dark about who she really is until the last possible minute. But sometimes, the actor confessed there are exceptions to the rule.

One such case is the shocking death of Michael Cordero (Brett Dier) in the middle of Season 3.

“The only thing we knew in advance was when Michael died because we all love Brett. Jennie was kind enough to call us one month before Michael’s death to let us know because it was supposed to happen in season two, but we kept Brett along because he brought so much to the show. Also because the chemistry between him and Gina was so amazing. She didn’t want it to catch us by surprise,” he said.

So when it comes to the second half of Season 4, fans should not count on Camil and the rest of the cast for any major spoilers. His work wife, Andrea Navedo, who plays Xo, did tease earlier that she will have a medical scare at one point.

“There’s a medical scare that comes up in the future for Xiomara,” Navedo told AM New York. “I won’t go into details, but there’s a significant issue that turns up for her. I’m curious to see where it’s going to go.”

On the other hand, Camil teased that a new character will be introduced during the second half of the season that will make Rogelio’s life more colorful than it already is.

“Let’s say that a new character is going to be introduced that is going to make Rogelio’s life amazingly complex, amazingly rich, and it’s going to bring a lot to the show,” he told Bustle. “On a personal level, I am extremely honored and humbled and extremely happy that this is gonna happen.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 airs Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST. Photo: The CW