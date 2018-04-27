The finale for CW’s “Jane the Virgin” Season 4 really dropped a bombshell by bringing Michael Cordero (Brett Dier) back, or at least - someone who looks exactly like Michael, the late husband of Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez).

Things were already going great between Jane and her baby daddy, Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), so Raf was really torn when he discovered that Michael is still alive.

In the end, he sacrificed his own happiness by bringing Michael back into Jane’s life. He let her into his apartment, and a scruffy-looking Michael was there to face her.

Baldoni refused to confirm or deny if that person is indeed Michael, but he did let on how he wants the show to end. “I mean, look, my hope is that [Jane and Rafael] can end up together. But I hope that it’s not without some serious struggle, because selfishly, as an actor, that’s what makes it interesting. And I think that’s also reflective of life,” he told Cosmopolitan.

Baldoni added that Jane and Raf already faced “insurmountable, crazy challenges,” but he said that relationships are all like that. “What I love about the show is you see how they’re handling it. Marriage is hard,” he said. “It’s not easy to be with someone and make it work, because there’s two people with different backgrounds that have their own [expletive].”

It has already been confirmed that “Jane the Virgin” will be wrapping up its series with the fifth season and its 100th episode. Executive producer Brad Silberling earlier told Metro that they have already mapped out the “bittersweet but perfect” ending.

“Yes, we are heading into the final season,” Silberling said. “It is a wonderful final season of the show… This will only make real sense when you have seen the content of the fifth season of the show. It is exactly as it was laid out… [We’ve] always known when it was going to end. It will be 100 episodes when it’s done and 100 is exactly where Jennie [Snyder Urman, creator and executive producer] always hoped it could end the story. So it’s perfect.”

“Jane the Virgin” Season 4 aired its finale last week. It has been renewed for Season 5 by The CW. Photo: The CW