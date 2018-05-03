Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten called time on his NFL career after an emotional press conference Thursday afternoon.

A 15-year veteran, Witten joined the Cowboys in 2003 as a third-round pick from Tennessee and quickly developed into one of the best pass-catchers in the sport, eventually ending his career with 1,152 catches for 12,448 yards and 68 touchdowns.

In addition, the 35-year-old leaves the game ranked fourth all-time in receptions, only behind the likes of Jerry Rice (1,549), Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Larry Fitzgerald (1,234) as well as holding a number of records such as most receptions in a single season by a tight end (110) and most catches in a game by a tight end (18).

Remarkably, he did not miss a single game since the 2004 season as he went on to play a franchise record 239 total games, including 235 consecutive games for the Cowboys.

However, time caught up with Witten as his performances started to wane as he got older and his decision to retire comes at the right time as he wants to pass the torch to the next generation.

"There's an old saying in pro football: The circus doesn't stay in town forever," Witten said, as quoted on NFL.com. "And when you're young, I think it takes on a meaning that, when your opportunity comes, grab it."

"And as you get older, I think you realize there's a deeper meaning. No man knows when his time has come to walk away. And I'm no different. It's been said, whether right or wrong, it's better three hours too soon, than a minute too late. The man who insists on seeing the perfect clearness before he decides, he never decides. Accept life, and you cannot accept regret," he said. "After much self-reflection, prayer and faith, today I've decided that the time has come for me to pass the torch to the next generation of Dallas Cowboys and retire from the National Football League."

Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Witten, though, was not able to feature in an NFC championship game and help end a current 23-year drought without a Super Bowl win for a team with five Lombardi trophies. However, he hoped that he compensated himself with his performances for the Cowboys over the years.

"The hardest part of this decision was knowing that I would never be able to hand you that Lombardi Trophy," Witten added. "I told you back in 2006 that I would not let you down. I hope that in your eyes, I held up my end of the bargain."

The Elizabethton native's announcement saw the NFL world react with tributes and support for his decision from teammates, fellow players and managers.

Witten will still be around the sport as he will join ESPN's Monday Night Football as an analyst. ESPN confirmed the news shortly after his retirement press conference.

"We want to congratulate Jason Witten on a Hall of Fame caliber career with the Dallas Cowboys and we are thrilled to welcome him to ESPN and Monday Night Football," ESPN executive vice president for content Connor Schell said. "Jason's passion, his insight, and his ability to clearly communicate his knowledge of the game thoroughly impressed us. He has all the potential to be an exceptional analyst and we can't wait to get started."