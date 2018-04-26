The first day of the NFL Draft 2018 is over as the Cleveland Browns opted for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the No. 1 overall pick.

There was a lot of speculation as to whom the Browns would pick first with USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen among the many contenders in a talented pool of quarterbacks this year.

Instead, Browns general manager John Dorsey chose a safer option in Mayfield, who happens to be the most accurate passer in the draft and boasts the record for most adjusted yards per attempt in NCAA history with 12.9.

"If it's anybody's going to turn around that franchise [Browns], it'd be me," Mayfield previously said at the Scouting Combine. "To be able to put them in the right direction. They're close. They have the right pieces. Just need one guy at quarterback to make that difference."

Despite his rather small stature at 6-foot-1, the 23-year-old is an exciting and talented performer who has all the tools to become a success in the NFL.

Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Mayfield might lack ideal size, but I love his accuracy, playmaking skills and toughness," former pro scout and current NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote back in January. "He has the tools to be a quality NFL starting quarterback early in his career."

In addition, the Browns also chose not to trade out their No. 4 pick as they went on to select Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.

Meanwhile, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was selected as the No. 2 pick by the New York Giants while Darnold was the No. 3 pick by the New York Jets.

"I'm just truly excited to be a part of the New York Giants," Barkley told ESPN after being selected. "When I got to visit their program, I fell in love. You walk in, you see the Super Bowls right away -- and you see that team's about winning, and hopefully I can go there and help as quickly as possible."

Allen was picked No. 7 by the Buffalo Bills while Rosen was picked No. 10 by the Arizona Cardinals as a total of four quarterbacks were selected in the first 10 draft picks.

Rounding out the rest of the first 10 picks are North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb selected at No. 5 by the Denver Broncos, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson picked No. 6 by the Indianapolis Colts, Georgia offensive lineback Roquan Smith selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 8 and Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey who was picked No. 9 by the San Francisco 49ers.

All the picks from Round 1 can be viewed below: