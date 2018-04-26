The first day of the NFL Draft 2018 is over as the Cleveland Browns opted for Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield as the No. 1 overall pick.

There was a lot of speculation as to whom the Browns would pick first with USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen among the many contenders in a talented pool of quarterbacks this year.

Instead, Browns general manager John Dorsey chose a safer option in Mayfield, who happens to be the most accurate passer in the draft and boasts the record for most adjusted yards per attempt in NCAA history with 12.9.

"If it's anybody's going to turn around that franchise [Browns], it'd be me," Mayfield previously said at the Scouting Combine. "To be able to put them in the right direction. They're close. They have the right pieces. Just need one guy at quarterback to make that difference."

Despite his rather small stature at 6-foot-1, the 23-year-old is an exciting and talented performer who has all the tools to become a success in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield Baker Mayfield was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. Pictured: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks past a video board displaying an image of Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma after he was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, April 26, 2018. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Mayfield might lack ideal size, but I love his accuracy, playmaking skills and toughness," former pro scout and current NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote back in January. "He has the tools to be a quality NFL starting quarterback early in his career."

In addition, the Browns also chose not to trade out their No. 4 pick as they went on to select Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.

Meanwhile, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was selected as the No. 2 pick by the New York Giants while Darnold was the No. 3 pick by the New York Jets.

"I'm just truly excited to be a part of the New York Giants," Barkley told ESPN after being selected. "When I got to visit their program, I fell in love. You walk in, you see the Super Bowls right away -- and you see that team's about winning, and hopefully I can go there and help as quickly as possible."

Allen was picked No. 7 by the Buffalo Bills while Rosen was picked No. 10 by the Arizona Cardinals as a total of four quarterbacks were selected in the first 10 draft picks.

Rounding out the rest of the first 10 picks are North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb selected at No. 5 by the Denver Broncos, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson picked No. 6 by the Indianapolis Colts, Georgia offensive lineback Roquan Smith selected by the Chicago Bears at No. 8 and Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey who was picked No. 9 by the San Francisco 49ers.

All the picks from Round 1 can be viewed below:

  1. Baker Mayfield to Cleveland Browns
  2. Saquon Barkley to New York Giants
  3. Sam Darnold to New York Jets
  4. Denzel Ward to Cleveland Browns
  5. Bradley Chubb to Denver Broncos
  6. Quenton Nelson to Indianapolis Colts
  7. Josh Allen to Buffalo Bills
  8. Roquan Smith to Chicago Bears
  9. Mike McGlinchey to San Francisco 49ers
  10. Josh Rosen to Arizona Cardinals
  11. Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami Dolphins
  12. Vita Vea to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  13. Da'Ron Payne to Washington Redskins
  14. Marcus Davenport to New Orleans Saints
  15. Kolton Miller to Oakland Raiders
  16. Tremaine Edmunds to Buffalo Bills
  17. Derwin James to Los Angeles Chargers
  18. Jaire Alexander to Green Bay Packers
  19. Leighton Vander Esch to Dallas Cowboys
  20. Frank Ragnow to Detroit Lions
  21. Billy Price to Cincinnati Bengals
  22. Rashaan Evans to Tennessee Titans
  23. Isaiah Wynn to New England Patriots
  24. D.J. Moore to Carolina Panthers
  25. Hayden Hurst to Baltimore Ravens
  26. Calvin Ridley to Atlanta Falcons
  27. Rashaad Penny to Seattle Seahawks
  28. Terrell Edmunds to Pittsburg Steelers
  29. Taven Byran to Jacksonville Jaguars
  30. Mike Hughes to Minnesota Vikings
  31. Sony Michel to New England Patriots
  32. Lamar Jackson to Baltimore Ravens