Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's fans are hoping that the exes will reconcile after her split from Justin Theroux.

Aniston and Pitt are both single following the "Horrible Bosses" star's announcement that she and Theroux are parting ways. On Thursday, the "Friends" alum and "The Leftovers" actor released a joint statement ending the speculations suggesting that they are no longer together.

According to Aniston and Theroux, their decision to live separate lives was "mutual and lovingly made." The then-couple initially wanted to keep things private but considering the gossips surrounding their separation they decided to make a statement.

The exes remain amicable. In fact, they still cherish their friendship. While Aniston and Theroux are mending their broken hearts after a failed marriage, some are hopeful about a potential reconciliation between Aniston and Pitt.

"My reaction to Jennifer Aniston separation news (sad emoji) but realized both her and Brad Pitt are single (happy emoji)," Hani Lee wrote.

"Somewhere, Jennifer Aniston is crafting her 'Hey, let's grab coffee and catch up' text to Brad Pitt," Madeline Hill posted on Twitter.

"Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating. Hear that, Brad??" PINA shared.

In March 2017, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt and Aniston had "been in touch." In fact, the pair were reportedly exchanging text messages after Pitt's split from Angelina Jolie.

"They are friends," the source told ET. "They have been friendly back and forth."

Just days before Aniston and Theroux announced their separation, the "Cake" actress celebrated her 49th birthday. Aniston had a low-key celebration with her gal pals including Courtney Cox, Andrea Bendewald, Leigh Kilton-Smith, Kristin Hahn and manager Aleen Keshishian. Theroux was noticeably absent because he attended New York Fashion Week.

Since last year there were rumors that Aniston and Theroux were having marital problems. The ex-couple have been spending most of the time apart because the "The Switch" actress prefers to stay in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Theroux has a fondness for New York.

However, some sources claimed that those were not true. "They have figured out a life that works for them," a source just told People. "Jennifer's life with Justin is great. By not spending every minute together, it's like their honeymoon is lasting longer."

Apparently, Aniston and Theroux just announced their split.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter