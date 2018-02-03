Jennifer Aniston just hinted at a possible “Friends” reunion!

During her appearance in the “Ellen Show,” Aniston showed off the famous hand clap featured in the series. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres asked Aniston if she and her co-stars still do the same clap, and she said yes. The host then asked the actress if a reunion is possible, and Aniston said, “Anything is possibility, Ellen. Anything.”

“I mean, George Clooney got married… that’s like an anything can happen,” she added.

But Aniston’s co-star, Lisa Kudrow, previously put an end to speculations that a “Friends” reunion may finally happen after 15 years. “I don’t see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it. The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Last month, a fan released a “what could be” trailer for “Friends,” and a lot of people thought that the cast of the series will be reuniting for the big screen. It was later on revealed that the trailer was a hoax.

But if a reunion will happen sometime in the near future, the fan-made teaser gave a possible storyline for all of the characters in the show. “Mike and Phoebe have trouble with their marriage, Monica and Chandler are getting a divorce, Joey couldn’t find someone, and Ross and Rachel have trouble after many years of not being together,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, the cast of “Friends” previously reunited in the “Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows” in 2016. While there, Aniston expressed her gratitude for Burrows for bringing her and her co-stars together.

“We would do anything for James Burrows because he really gave us the opportunity of a lifetime and probably best 10 years of our acting careers that we will forever remember. We experienced family, friendship, heartbreak, babies, everything together,” she said (via US Weekly).

Photo: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer