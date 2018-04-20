Has Justin Theroux moved on from his breakup with actress Jennifer Aniston? The “Leftovers” star was recently spotted stepping out with a much younger model named Erika Cardenas, but there’s no sign of the two being romanic to each other.

On Thursday, photos of Theroux and Cardenas strolling the streets of the Big Apple were shared online by Entertainment Tonight. In the photos, the 46-year-old actor is seen showing off his buff arms while donning a black tank top, faded black jeans and black boots. Theroux, who was noticeably tanned, wore dark shades as he walked his bicycle.

Interestingly, Theroux was accompanied by 25-year-old Cardenas throughout his stroll. The younger model rocked a stylish look composed of a white pinstripe button-up that was tied in the front, gray jeans and black tennis shoes. Cardenas, who chose to carry her leather jacket instead of wearing it, was photographed carrying a cold drink to keep her cool under the heat of the sun.

Before things could get out of hand though, a source immediately clarified to People, who obtained copies of the photos, that Theroux and Cardenas are nothing more than friends. The two presumably developed a friendly bond because they workout in the same gym. “There is no romantic relationship, just a friend from the gym,” the source said.

Last month, Theroux was also almost linked to one of his “Parks and Recreation” co-stars. He was apparently seen with Aubrey Plaza heading to his place after a brief walk together. A source debunked romance speculations at the time by revealing that the two were together to “discuss a potential film project.”

Theroux and Aniston announced their split in mid-February by releasing a statement to Entertainment Tonight saying, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Theroux and the “Friends” star first met on the set of 2008’s “Tropic Thunder.” They started dating in 2011 and secretly tied the knot in August 2015.

Photo: Getty Images/John Lamparski