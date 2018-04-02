Jennifer Aniston is vacationing in Tahiti with some of her friends to celebrate Jimmy Kimmel’s wife’s birthday.

Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, turned 40 last month, but she and her husband, together with Aniston and Courtney Cox, only went on their vacation last weekend. The group reportedly stayed at Marlon Brando’s private island in Tahiti, according to People.

Aniston’s trip to Tahiti comes just over a month after she announced her split from Justin Theroux. On Feb. 15, the estranged couple released a joint statement and announced that they have decided to go their separate ways.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement read.

According to People, one of the reasons behind Aniston and Theroux’s split had to do with the actress’ desire to stay in Los Angeles, while Theroux wanted to live in New York.

“During his relationship with Jen, Justin’s life in NYC was always very different his life in L.A. In NYC, he acted more like a single guy. He went out with his single friends and sometimes would have very little contact with Jen for days,” the source said.

Aniston and Theroux also wanted to start their own family together after they got engaged in 2012. However, getting pregnant had reportedly been an issue for the ex-couple.

“When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids. They wanted to have a baby, but it didn’t work out. She has been sad that it never happened, but it never consumed her,” said another source.

Meanwhile, following Aniston and Theroux’s split, the “Horrible Bosses” star was once again linked to Brad Pitt. Multiple publications claimed that Aniston and Pitt started contacting each other again since the actor is also single at the moment. However, Aniston and Pitt have not been spotted together since their respective divorces.

Photo: Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez