A new report recently claimed that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are planning on getting married in Missouri.

The tabloid claimed that Pitt and Aniston want to seal the deal – again – in the actor’s hometown. An unnamed insider for the publication claimed that Pitt’s mom asked a pastor in Missouri if he could wed the rumored couple.

“Jen spent five days reconnecting with Brad’s parents, brother and sister and many of his childhood friends who he remains close to,” the source claimed.

Additionally, the tabloid reported that Aniston will also get baptized sometime this week before she ties the knot with Pitt. The couple’s second wedding will reportedly be more low-key than their first union.

However, Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking site, recently clarified that there is no truth to all of the claims. Aniston and Pitt won’t tie the knot in Missouri, and the actor’s mom did not reach out to a pastor. Aniston has not also reunited with Pitt’s family, and the two actors are not back together either.

In fact, Aniston and Pitt have not spoken to each other in years. However, Pitt still has Aniston’s number in his phone.

Aniston announced her separation from Justin Theroux on Feb. 15. The couple did not reveal the real reason behind their split, but she said that their decision was mutual.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another,” their statement read.

Pitt, on the other hand, has been separated from Angelina Jolie for almost two years. The “Maleficent” star filed for divorce from the “Ocean’s Eleven” actor in September 2016. Pitt and Jolie did not release a joint statement to announce their separation at that time.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter