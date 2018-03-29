Jennifer Garner wants more people to watch “Love, Simon,” and she will do anything to make this happen.

On Wednesday, the actress announced that she will be sponsoring a free screening of the movie in Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday at 6:55 p.m. EDT. The special viewing will be held at the Park Palace Stadium Cinemas 600 Washington Street.

Garner said that the free screening will only be on the said date and no other shows will be available. The actress simply wants to share the film with the people from her hometown.

Tickets for the special screening will be available at the theater box office on the day of the show, and they will be first-come, first-serve. Tickets may only be picked up in person and not online. And only one ticket per person is allowed.

“Love, Simon” centers on the life of a closeted gay high school student named Simon Spier (Nick Robinson). While keeping his identity a secret in school, at least one person will bust his cover and expose the truth about him.

Garner plays the role of Simon’s mom Emily Spier.

Meanwhile, Garner also made headlines recently after one tabloid claimed that she and Ben Affleck moved in together. The tabloid also alleged that Affleck dumped Lindsay Shookus to get back together with Garner. After all, they share three children together. Affleck also regularly flies to Los Angeles to be with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

But according to Gossip Cop, a rumor-debunking site, there is no truth to such claims. After all, Garner and Affleck have not gotten back together. The ex-couple are just co-parenting their three children.

Garner announced her split from Affleck in 2015. Two years later, she confirmed that they have moved forward with their divorce. Garner has not gotten back into the dating scene again. Months ago, the actress said that some of her friends want to introduce her to possible love interests, but she refused.

She said that she is not interested in dating, and a source told People that Garner is still getting used to being single.

