Jennifer Garner recently paid tribute to Reese Witherspoon on her birthday.

In her post, Garner wore a full band costume and played “Happy Birthday” using a saxophone for her good friend. After finishing the song, Garner stepped away from the camera in character.

Garner and Witherspoon are good friends. Their small group is joined by Kate Hudson, who previously shared how they all support each other especially during their darkest moments.

“It’s the importance of girlfriends. Guys don’t really talk that much, you know what I mean? They like to hang out, and that’s important too. But women, we need to talk it out, and my girlfriends have been one of my strongest foundations of support. You have to put as much effort into that as you do any other relationship. So it’s fun. It’s just really nice,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Garner previously revealed on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that she played the alto saxophone in high school. She even called her saxophone Sally the Saxophone at that time.

Last year, she also showcased her skills in playing in the instrument for Vanity Fair. In the show called “Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Secret Saxophone Skills,” Garner is sitting by the pool while reading the notes to “Mary Had A Little Lamb.”

In related news, Garner also made headlines recently after a tabloid claimed that Josh Duhamel and Ben Affleck have been feuding over the “Love, Simon” actress. US Weekly previously claimed that Garner and Affleck are reuniting, but they are not.

Rumor debunking site, Gossip Cop, clarified that Affleck and Garner have no plans to rekindly their romance. However, the two actors are co-parenting their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Garner and Duhamel are not also dating. Rumors swirled after the two co-starred in “Love, Simon.” Garner and Duhamel are just friends even though they both recently separated from their respective partners. Duhamel was previously married to Fergie.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Children's Defense Fund-California