Jennifer Garner recently appeared in the “Ellen Show” to talk about her movie, “Love, Simon.”

During her guesting, she also participated in a hilarious game of blind taste test and said that it’s the worst game she has ever played. And since Garner is the co-founder of an organic baby food line, Ellen DeGeneres wanted to test her skills in figuring out the taste of different types of ingredients.

The talk show host blindfolded Garner and fed her items like sweet potatoes, applesauce, lemonade, guacamole, and oranges all at the same time. And for each item Garner will be able to identify, DeGeneres vowed to donate $1,000 to Garner’s charity, Save the Children.

Garner didn’t struggle at first, but when DeGeneres gave her pickles, she admitted that she didn’t like its taste. “This is the worst game I’ve ever played. You’re the worst!” she jokingly told DeGeneres.

But in the end, the mom of three was able to identity all six items correctly. Instead of giving $6,000 to her chosen charity, DeGeneres rounded out her donation to $10,000.

According to People, Garner announced in September that she will be teaming up with Once Upon a Farm to create healthy nutrition among babies.

“I have three lunch boxes to pack each day and understand the problems that must be solved with serving fresh food to young children. My mother made every single meal for me, and I have always been a big believer in staying connected to the earth, which grows our food,” she said.

In related news, Garner also opened up about her Oscars meme. A Twitter user shared a video of the actress clapping at the awards show. However, Garner’s face looked extremely stern.

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife told DeGeneres that she was so embarrassed by the meme that she can’t even look at it. “I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing. I have no control over this. What am I doing? I just wanna punch her in the face,” she said in reference to herself.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil