Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck recently reunited at their 5-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game.

On Saturday, the parents of three were photographed talking to each other while watching their son play in the field. Garner is wearing a light pink long-sleeved top, jeans and sneakers, while Affleck is in his jeans, black shirt and rubber shoes. The ex-couple also have stern looks on their faces at that time.

In another photo, Garner is seen guiding her adorable son. Samuel is wearing blue and yellow jersey and sneakers. At one point, the 5-year-old also ate his ice cream on a stick.

Garner and Affleck are also parents to their two daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 8. The couple, who filed for divorce in 2017, requested the court for joint custody of their three children. Garner first announced her separation from Affleck in 2015, but it took them two years to settle things with their kids.

Affleck regularly bonds with his family in Los Angeles, but he is currently living in New York, where his girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, is. Almost every week, Affleck is photographed with his ex-wife and kids, and he and Garner have also become good friends.

Following their divorce, Garner said that if it were up to her, she would not choose to be single. “I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It’s something that we are working through. I haven’t been on a date, and I am not interested in dating. People want to set me up, and I am just like, ‘No, thank you,’” she said (via Glamour).

Affleck and Garner reportedly split due to Affleck’s infidelity. There are also some rumors suggesting that Garner ended her marriage to Affleck due to his drinking problem. Before the holidays, reports swirled that Affleck checked into rehab for a 30-day in-patient treatment for his alcohol addiction. By the looks of it, he has already completed his stint at the facility.

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt