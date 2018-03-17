Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel recently reunited to promote their film “Love, Simon.”

During a recent interview with People, Garner said that she hopes everyone could relate to Simon’s (Nick Robinson) story. “We want it to be entertaining. We want anyone who sees it to have a good time, and they should. I think it’s a really fun comedy that anyone should connect to.

Duhamel said that he agreed to be part of the movie because of its message about acceptance.

“So many times these movies are heavy-handed in some way or preachy, I never felt that from this. I think that that’s really why it works. I think that if there’s a message, it’s that it’s not that big of a deal if you’re lesbian, gay, straight, trans, whatever, you’re still a human being. We don’t have to make a huge deal of it. What I love about this movie is it’s not heavy-handed, it’s light and at the end of the day we’re just human beings, trying to exist,” he said.

Garner said that she hopes that every teenager who is thinking about coming out would go and see the movie.

“To me, if I could say something that I hope that a teenage kid who’s struggling with whether to come out, what they’re feeling, I hope that they see this and don’t stay alone in their head. I hope they find somebody, whether it’s Blue, whether it’s their mom, whether it’s a friend where they let themselves talk about what’s going on, because that’s the scariest thing when you’re alone with yourself in your head, especially for teenagers, that can be a big big wide dark place,” she said.

Earlier this month, Garner also said that if any of her three children with Ben Affleck come out as gay, she would accept them wholeheartedly. She said that she wants her children to be able to confide in her and not be scared to talk about their preference.

Duhamel shared the same views with Garner and said that if Axl tells him he’s gay, he would accept him.

