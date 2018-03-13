Jennifer Garner recently talked about her decision to promote healthy eating in her household.

The “Love, Simon” star revealed that she has gone farming with her three children, because she wants to teach them about healthy eating. Garner said that as a kid, her mom would also prepare their food to make sure that it’s healthy, and she does the same thing with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“When we were hungry she would say, ‘Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.’ Now, you know, you can’t help it. That’s what I do with my kids,” she told People.

Garner also said that she has a farm in Los Angeles so they are able to grow most of their food. “We have chickens but that’s very L.A. so don’t be too impressed. We grow tons of fruits and vegetables because here in Los Angeles you can just grow anything. I can’t get over it. I just keep planting things,” she said.

The “13 Going on 30” actress also explained why she became so invested in healthy eating. “When your kids are born, everything in your brain shifts. When I was pregnant with my first daughter, I thought I would never stop working. I would just get right back on set and she’d be raised in a trailer and I would never make her baby food and she’d be fine. I opened one of those jars and I was like, ‘No! I’m never feeding this to an actual human,’” she said.

Meanwhile, Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, made headlines on Monday after he and Matt Damon announced that they will adopt inclusion riders to all of their future deals with Pearl Street.

The announcement was made via Twitter by Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni at the South by Southwest Film Festival. Actress Frances McDormand was the first person to urge the Academy Awards audience to include the clause in future contract requests. The inclusion clause aims to promote diversity in casting and crew memberships, according to Deadline.

Last week, Michael B. Jordan added an inclusion rider on all of his projects under his Outlier Society Productions company.

Photo: Getty Images/Dia Dipasupil