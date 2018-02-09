Jennifer Garner just landed a role in Lena Dunham’s upcoming HBO comedy, “Camping.”

Garner will play the role of Kathryn, the aggressively controlling wife of Walt. The male lead role has yet to be cast. Walt and Kathryn will go on a camping trip to celebrate his 45th birthday, but things will not go as planned with the arrival of Kathryn’s sister. Kathryn and Walt will be forced to address the issues in their marriage on what was supposed to be his special day.

Following Garner’s casting, Dunham and Jenni Konner released a statement expressing their excitement over her involvement. The “Girls” writers described Garner’s role as “messy, tough, provocative and really, really fun.”

Dunham and Konner also said (via Entertainment Weekly), “We love Jennifer’s restraint and comedic timing, and we can’t wait for the warmth and intelligence she’ll bring to our central character, Kathryn. It’s truly a dream to have her first on our call sheet. Now we just have to write her some stunts.”

“Camping” will have a total of eight episodes for Season 1, and it is based on a British series with the same title.

Garner’s role in “Camping” is very much different from her character in “Peppermint.” The actress is still filming some of her scenes on the set of the horror movie. In “Peppermint,” Garner plays the role of Riley, a woman whose husband and daughter are gunned down in a drive-by, according to Variety.

Riley, who is also in the car with them, will go into coma. When she wakes up from it, she will go on a mission to find the person or people responsible for her loved ones’ demise. On the 10th anniversary of her husband and daughter’s deaths, Riley finally targets everyone responsible for the murder.

The cast of “Peppermint” includes Cliff “Method Man” Smith, John Gallagher Jr., Richard Cabral, John Ortiz, Annie Ilonzeh, Tyson Ritter, and more.

Garner will also appear in the upcoming movie, “Love, Simon,” as Emily Spier. Other cast members include Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, Logan Miller, and more.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk