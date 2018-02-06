Jennifer Garner has shared the latest hilarious installment of her pretend cooking show on Instagram.

On Monday night, the "Peppermint" actress shared a short clip of herself attempting and failing to make bagels on Instagram. "That Christmas you were so proud of the homemade bagels you baked for your family, you decided to make them again for #PretendCookingShow and...FAIL!!" Garner wrote in the caption.

The short clip featured Garner excitedly preparing the ingredients for her bagels and putting then in an electric mixer. She then mixed the dough. The clip was cut, and when it resumed, Garner is already holding a tray of deformed bagels. The "Love, Simon" actress then took each bagel from the oven rack and dropped them in the trash bin with a sad and grumpy face.

Even if Garner failed in making her bagels, her fans still found her attempt funny and remained supportive of the celebrity mom. Some of them even cheered Garner up, while others complimented the actress for being so real.

"I love how real you are! Love these videos!!" one follower wrote in the comments section.

"You are too funny! Love you @jennifer.garner," a fan wrote.

"It's normal.. and you are so lovely.." another netizen said.

"It's the thought that counts! Don't let a few bagels defeat and define you. Rise up and bake again. We all believe in you!" bellas_journal commented.

Meanwhile, some of Garner's followers are already excited to see her next pretend cooking show video. Others are encouraging her to continue sharing the adorable clips.

"Is it just me or are you super excited for the next episode of #pretendcookingshow," one Instagram user wrote.

"I love your cooking videos. Please do more of them!" sashastone commented.

In another clip, Garner also shared her kale chip recipe that makes a healthy substitute for her favorite tortilla chip snack. The recipe is easy to follow and only needs a few ingredients.

In related news, Garner attended church on Sunday with her kids after a tense reunion with her ex, Ben Affleck, when they attended their son's basketball game. The "Miracles from Heavens" star was photographed with a heart tattoo on her arm, but the ink appeared to just be temporary. In fact, it had already started to fade.

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk