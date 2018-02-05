Jennifer Garner attended church with a tattoo on her arm.

On Sunday, the "Peppermint" star was spotted arriving in a church in Los Angeles with her children: Violet, 12, and Samuel, 5. Garner wore a pair of gray pants, a black sleeveless top and black loafers. She accessorized her getup with a large handbag and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, Daily Mail reported.

What caught fans' attention about her look, however, was Garner's ink on her arm. She has a heart-shaped tattoo. However, the ink appears to be temporary. In fact, it has already started to fade.

Prior to the sighting, Garner and her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, reunited to watch their son's basketball game on Saturday. The amicable exes looked tense as they took Samuel to his basketball game. They were later seen chatting over their co-parenting duties and appeared to be under emotional strain. The following day, Affleck did not join Garner and their kids when they went to church.

Last week, the "Justice League" star was also seen with Garner and their children. The family watched Samuel's basketball practice and attended church together, but they arrived in different vehicles. Garner and her kids arrived in a minivan, while Affleck came in his car.

Garner and Affleck split in 2015. They announced their separation a day after their 10th wedding anniversary. They filed for divorce in April. At the moment, the "Batman" actor is dating Lindsay Shookus.

Earlier this year, Affleck was seen in New York City with his girlfriend. The actor and the "Saturday Night Live" producer were seen hand-in-hand as they strolled in the city in January. They were spotted making a stop for coffee and enjoying lunch at the Atlantic Grill with another friend.

On the other hand, Garner was linked to Josh Duhamel, who split from Fergie in September. According to an insider, the "Love, Simon" co-stars shared intimate lunches and dinner. But Gossip Cop debunked the reports stating that there is nothing romantic going on between the two.

In addition, the "13 Going On 30" actress has already said that she is not seeing someone and is not interested in dating. "I haven't been on a date and I am not interested in dating," Garner told Entertainment Tonight in November. "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No thank you!'"

Photo: Getty Images/Jason Merritt