Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez’s relationship is getting more serious. The couple recently bought an apartment together in New York.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Lopez and the former Yankees player purchased their new home for $15.3 million. The unit listing states that it is located at 432 Park Avenue, which is the world’s tallest residential tower.

The 4,000-square-foot pad has three bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also boasts sweeping views of the city and Central Park. There are 30,000 square feet of amenities available for the couple and their children, such as a lounge, indoor swimming pool, private restaurant, fitness center and a screening and performance venue.

News of Lopez and Rodriguez’s new apartment comes after the singer listed her former New York penthouse at 26.95 million. Lopez purchased the pad for $20.2 million back in 2014.

Meanwhile, an insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and the former athlete have discussed marriage and their future together and are living together with their kids. According to the source, the singer and her beau both agree on what they want for their future.

“J.Lo and A-Rod are on the same page and want the same things. They’ve discussed marriage and what their long-term plan is,” the source shared.

“They complement each other well. They are both driven businesspeople with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts. Their families are now blended and live together,” the insider continued.

The former “American Idol” judge and Rodriguez have only been dating for a little over a year, but they are definitely in love and serious with their relationship.

“It’s crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we’re at professionally, as well as personally. You know. Just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other,” Lopez told the outlet last month.

Photo: Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images