Jennifer Lopez is extremely proud of her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez

On her Instagram account, the singer-actress shared a clip of Rodriguez explaining Luis Severino’s delivery this year. Lopez captioned her post saying that her boyfriend really knows what he’s doing.

Lopez’s recent tribute to Rodriguez came just days after the “Shades of Blue” lead star and producer announced that the hit NBC series will be ending after Season 3.

“I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother. Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how the journey ends, which is true redemption,” she said (via NY Daily News).

The third and final season of “Shades of Blue” will have a total of 10 episodes. It will premiere on June 17.

Lopez is also expected to headline the second season of “World of Dance.” The reality TV competition also airs on NBC and it will premiere on May 29 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Lopez will also be launching a makeup line with Inglot Cosmetics. Her limited edition collection will be released on April 26, but pre-order will be available on April 17. According to People, Lopez teamed up with the brand on shade range, the names of the products, and more. She also took part in a campaign for the cosmetics line.

“The capsule collection we created with Inglot is filled with all my go-to products in my favorite colors. We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eyeshadow, and of course… bronzers. What I think is unique and exciting is our Freedom System Palette – which allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need. Now, you no longer have to buy that 5-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want,” Lopez said.

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guess, Inc.